James Rodriguez headshot

James Rodriguez News: Sends in seven crosses in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Rodriguez registered one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Tijuana.

Rodriguez racked up a variety of stats despite being held off the score sheet for the second straight game. He led his team in crosses while taking his usual set pieces and creating chances from a central attacking midfield role. While his production has stagnated at two goals and four assists, the Colombian international is still the second-best contributor on the squad behind Jhonder Cadiz.

James Rodriguez
Leon
