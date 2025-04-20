Fantasy Soccer
James Rodriguez headshot

James Rodriguez News: Sent off against Rayados

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Rodriguez received a red card in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Monterrey.

Rodriguez was booked twice in the 69th minute after a series of complaints to the referee, leaving him out of the rest of Sunday's match and suspended for at least the first quarter-finals leg. The No. 10 has been a key playmaker throughout the season, leading his side with six assists and an average of 2.3 chances created per game. Therefore, his absence could significantly decrease the offensive production of the whole team. Ivan Moreno and Edgar Guerra are candidates to fill in, with Moreno and Emiliano Rigoni perhaps gaining set pieces while the Colombian serves his ban.

James Rodriguez
Leon
