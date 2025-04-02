James Rodriguez News: Three crosses off bench in loss

Rodriguez had one off-target shot, created one chance and sent in three crosses (two accurate) during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Pumas.

Rodriguez was brought off the bench for the first time after eight consecutive starts, replacing Ivan Moreno just before the hour mark but not delivering major impact like he was usually doing since joining Leon in January. Despite the off game here, the playmaker has still been amazing in his first months in Liga MX, with two goals and five assists over just 12 appearances.