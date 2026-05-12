James Rodriguez News: Two assists in draw

Rodriguez assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Austin FC.

Rodriguez assisted with a through ball and cross Sunday as Minnesota earned a share of the points in a 2-2 home draw versus Austin. The midfielder entered the fray with just 27 minutes remaining and created three chances from two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner. Rodriguez has been named to the starting XI just once over five MLS appearances in 2026.