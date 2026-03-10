James Sands headshot

James Sands Injury: Ruled out for time being

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Sands (ankle) underwent scans that revealed a ligament sprain to his ankle and is ruled out for the time being, the club announced.

Sands went down with an ankle injury in the last clash against Frankfurt, and follow-up scans confirmed a ligament sprain that will keep him on the sidelines for an indefinite stretch. It's a tough hit for St. Pauli, as the American has been a locked-in starter in midfield. With him out of the picture, the lineup will need a reshuffle, and Eric Smith is the leading candidate to slide back into a midfield role going forward.

James Sands
FC St. Pauli
