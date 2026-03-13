James Sands Injury: Set for surgery

Sands (ankle) is set to undergo a surgery Friday and is ruled out for the rest of the season, according to the club.

Sands suffered an ankle injury during the clash with Frankfurt, and follow-up scans revealed damage that requires surgery, which he will undergo Friday in Munich. The midfielder has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, dealing a major blow to St. Pauli given his locked-in starting role in the middle of the park. Sands posted one goal, 42 tackles, 42 interceptions and 40 clearances across 24 Bundesliga appearances (23 starts) this season, and his absence should open the door for Eric Smith or Conor Metcalfe to pick up additional minutes in midfield.