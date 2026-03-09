James Sands Injury: Suffers ankle issue

Sands suffered an ankle issue in Sunday's draw against Frankfurt and hopes it is only a minor one, according to coach Alexander Blessin, per Kicker. "As for Jimmy, I hope he just twisted his ankle and that it's nothing serious with the ligaments, so he'll be back with us fairly soon."

Sands was forced off in the 81st minute of Sunday's draw against Frankfurt after appearing to tweak his ankle. The midfielder will undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the full extent of the issue. If the injury keeps him sidelined for a stretch, it would be a significant blow for St. Pauli, as he has been a locked-in starter in the middle of the park, and his absence would likely push Eric Smith back into a midfield role until he returns.