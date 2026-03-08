James Sands headshot

James Sands Injury: Suffers injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Sands was forced off the field in the 81st minute of Sunday's-0- draw against Frankfurt due to an apparent injury.

Sands would be leaving the field with just 10 minutes to play Sunday, coming through after a challenge with an injury. This will be something to monitor in the coming days, with the midfielder a regular starter this campaign, starting in 23 of his 24 appearances.

James Sands
FC St. Pauli
