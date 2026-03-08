James Sands Injury: Suffers injury
Sands was forced off the field in the 81st minute of Sunday's-0- draw against Frankfurt due to an apparent injury.
Sands would be leaving the field with just 10 minutes to play Sunday, coming through after a challenge with an injury. This will be something to monitor in the coming days, with the midfielder a regular starter this campaign, starting in 23 of his 24 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Sands See More
-
MLS Preview
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IIIFebruary 12, 2024
-
Thunderbastard
The Thunderbastard: MLS is Back!June 29, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 25August 21, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 23August 8, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9April 24, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Sands See More