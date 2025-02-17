James Sands Injury: Undergoes ankle surgery

Sands (ankle) has undergone surgery to repair a fractured fibula and torn medial collateral ligament. He suffered the injury late in FC St. Pauli's match against SC Freiburg and had the procedure at the University Medical Centre Hamburg-Eppendorf, his parent club announced.

