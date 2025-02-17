Fantasy Soccer
James Sands headshot

James Sands Injury: Undergoes ankle surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Sands (ankle) has undergone surgery to repair a fractured fibula and torn medial collateral ligament. He suffered the injury late in FC St. Pauli's match against SC Freiburg and had the procedure at the University Medical Centre Hamburg-Eppendorf, his parent club announced.

Sands is set for an extended absence after undergoing surgery for a fractured fibula and torn medial collateral ligament. He has started his recovery process but remains sidelined indefinitely.

James Sands
FC St. Pauli
