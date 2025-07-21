James Sands News: Makes return in friendly

Sands (ankle) featured in the second half of Sunday's 6-1 victory in the friendly against Karlsruher SC, marking his return from injury.

Sands suffered a season-ending ankle injury in mid-February during his first season in the Bundesliga, and his loan has been extended for 2025/26 as the club decided to show the confidence they have in the American. Sands made his return from his long-term ankle injury on Sunday in the friendly against Karlsruher SC, confirming he has fully recovered from that issue and is ready to start the new campaign. The midfielder was an undisputed starter for St. Pauli when available last season and is expected to reclaim that role.