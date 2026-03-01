James Sands News: Solid defensive display

Sands registered one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Hoffenheim.

Sands delivered a strong defensive performance in Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, recording one tackle, three interceptions and four clearances. The American remains an important piece in midfield despite playing a role that rarely translates into attacking returns. He has started 22 of his 23 appearances this season, totaling one goal, 41 tackles and 42 interceptions.