James Sands News: Solid defensive display
Sands registered one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Hoffenheim.
Sands delivered a strong defensive performance in Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, recording one tackle, three interceptions and four clearances. The American remains an important piece in midfield despite playing a role that rarely translates into attacking returns. He has started 22 of his 23 appearances this season, totaling one goal, 41 tackles and 42 interceptions.
