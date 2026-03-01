James Sands headshot

James Sands News: Solid defensive display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Sands registered one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Hoffenheim.

Sands delivered a strong defensive performance in Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, recording one tackle, three interceptions and four clearances. The American remains an important piece in midfield despite playing a role that rarely translates into attacking returns. He has started 22 of his 23 appearances this season, totaling one goal, 41 tackles and 42 interceptions.

James Sands
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
