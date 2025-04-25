Fantasy Soccer
James Tarkowski headshot

James Tarkowski Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Tarkowski (hamstring) is out for the remainder of the season, per manager David Moyes.

Tarkowski won't be back before the end of the Premier League campaign due to the hamstring injury he suffered against Manchester City. The defender finishes the campaign with a major role, making 33 appearances, all starts and piling on defensive volume. With new defensively-minded boss David Moyes, Everton should be a top defensive unit from next season on, and Tarkowski figures to be an important part of that.

James Tarkowski
Everton
