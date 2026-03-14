James Tarkowski Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Tarkowski (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Arsenal.
Tarkowski is a late scratch for Saturday's clash against Arsenal due to an undisclosed injury. The defender had not missed a match this season prior to this one, making his absence notable, especially with Jarrad Branthwaite also unavailable. Jake O'Brien starts in central defense alongside Michael Keane in his place.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Tarkowski See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 305 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 308 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 2911 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2912 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2912 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Tarkowski See More