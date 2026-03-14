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James Tarkowski Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Tarkowski (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Arsenal.

Tarkowski is a late scratch for Saturday's clash against Arsenal due to an undisclosed injury. The defender had not missed a match this season prior to this one, making his absence notable, especially with Jarrad Branthwaite also unavailable. Jake O'Brien starts in central defense alongside Michael Keane in his place.

James Tarkowski
Everton
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