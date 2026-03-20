James Tarkowski Injury: Uncertain to play Saturday

Tarkowski (undisclosed) could be available for Saturday's game against Chelsea, according to manager David Moyes. "Both hopefully will be in and around the squad tomorrow. We did great without them, so, if we didn't have them, I'd be fine - but we've got them back amongst it, I think."

Tarkowski was a late scratch against Arsenal due to an undisclosed injury, and while it sounds as if Moyes is hopeful of having the veteran back in the squad, a decision will be made Saturday. Tarkowski has been a regular starter for Everton this season, having started in each of his 29 appearances thus far.