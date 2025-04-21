James Tarkowski Injury: Will be assessed in coming days

Tarkowski suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Manchester City and he will be assessed in the coming days, coach David Moyes said a the press conference. "[We just know] that he's got a hamstring injury. It was quite obvious for everybody to see. So, obviously, we'll assess it during the week, and we'll see exactly how we are."

Tarkowski couldn't continue and asked to be subbed off at the beginning of the second half on Saturday after injuring his hamstring. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will have to miss time. In that case, Michael Keane could see increased playing time until he returns.