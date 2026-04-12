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James Tarkowski News: Busy defensively in away draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Tarkowski registered one tackle (one won) and 11 clearances in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.

Tarkowski was busy as his side drew 2-2 with Brentford. The defender made 11 clearances, two blocks and won his only tackle in the match as he helped his side remain in the game for a draw. This is the fifth game this season that he has made at least 11 clearances.

James Tarkowski
Everton
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