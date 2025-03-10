James Tarkowski News: Busy defensively in draw

Tarkowski had one off-target shot and made one tackle, six clearances, one interception and two blocks during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Tarkowski was dominant as usual at the heart of the defense despite his numbers were not as spectacular this time. The center-back just can't stop racking up numbers and he not only leads all EPL players in clearances as he's been doing over the last few years, but also ranks third in blocks.