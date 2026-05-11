James Tarkowski News: Goal and assist Sunday

Tarkowski scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Tarkowski was involved in both of his side's goals Saturday as he opened the scoring in the 6th minute with an unassisted strike, then assisted Beto's goal in the 47th minute with a through ball. He now has five goal contributions this season, three of which have come in his last three matches. He played well on the defensive end too as he recorded two tackles, one interception, seven clearances and two blocked shots in his full 90 minutes of action.