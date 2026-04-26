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James Tarkowski News: Header provides assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Tarkowski assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Tarkowski delivered the assist on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's 88th minute equalizer, rising to win a knockdown header off a long ball before teeing up the volley in what stood as the most impactful play by either center-back all game. He added four clearances and won one of his two tackles over the full 90 while anchoring the back line in the ongoing absence of Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), who remains out for the rest of the season due to injury. Tarkowski has now started 28 Premier League matches and continues to be the backbone of Everton's defensive shape with his anticipation and game reading proving vital down the stretch.

James Tarkowski
Everton
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