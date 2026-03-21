James Tarkowski News: In starting squad
Tarkowski (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Chelsea.
Tarkowski is back in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Chelsea after missing the last match due to an undisclosed injury. The center-back had featured in every game prior to that absence, underscoring his importance to the defense, and his return at center-back is a real boost for the back line.
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