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James Tarkowski News: In starting squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Tarkowski (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Chelsea.

Tarkowski is back in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Chelsea after missing the last match due to an undisclosed injury. The center-back had featured in every game prior to that absence, underscoring his importance to the defense, and his return at center-back is a real boost for the back line.

James Tarkowski
Everton
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