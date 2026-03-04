James Tarkowski News: Scores opener against former club

Tarkowski scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Burnley.

Tarkowski opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, rising above the defense to meet James Garner's floated free kick and guiding a looping header into the right corner against his former club. He also dominated key aerial duels as Burnley pushed for a response, helping Everton stay solid whenever balls were delivered into the box. The strike was a textbook Tarkowski set-piece moment and helped set the tone for a composed home victory. Tarkowski now has one goal and one assist in the Premier League this season, matching his combined totals from each of his last four campaigns with the Toffees, and he will look to set a new personal mark with his actual club during the final stretch of the season.