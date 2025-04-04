James Tarkowski News: Survives red card scare

Tarkowski registered one tackle (one won), 11 clearances and three interceptions in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 11th minute.

Tarkowski avoided a red card despite a high follow-through on his challenge on Alexis Mac Allister, which saw him booked. Fans and pundits criticized the decision, and the PGMOL, who are in charge of refereeing, acknowledged a mistake was made. Despite this, he went on to make an impressive 11 clearances and three blocks.