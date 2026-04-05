James Trafford News: Clean sheet against Liverpool
Trafford recorded five saves and a clean sheet in Saturday's 4-0 win over Liverpool.
Trafford earned another start, making it two in a row, starting in both Cup matches before Donnarumma resumes his starting role in league play. He has now recorded a clean sheet in both Cup games, with nine saves between the two outings. Unfortunately for the keeper, it appears he is still set for back up role, hoping he can at least get the nod for their FA Cup semifinal against Southampton.
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