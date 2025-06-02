James Trafford News: Incredible EFL campaign

Trafford compiled 29 clean sheets in 45 EFL starts this past season, making 88 saves.

Trafford benefitted from an excellent defensive Burnley in front of him, something that is unlikely to be replicated in the Premier League. On the plus side for fantasy, while the clean sheets may not be there, this type of style should lead to more saves made than the less than two per match he was accruing in the EFL.