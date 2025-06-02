Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Trafford headshot

James Trafford News: Incredible EFL campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Trafford compiled 29 clean sheets in 45 EFL starts this past season, making 88 saves.

Trafford benefitted from an excellent defensive Burnley in front of him, something that is unlikely to be replicated in the Premier League. On the plus side for fantasy, while the clean sheets may not be there, this type of style should lead to more saves made than the less than two per match he was accruing in the EFL.

James Trafford
Burnley
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now