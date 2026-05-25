James Trafford headshot

James Trafford News: Starts in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Trafford had three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Trafford started Sunday as the season closed out, not having the performance he wanted, with the goalie notching three saves and two goals allowed. This comes despite a clean sheet in his last outing, holding a goalless outing in the FA Cup final. It will be interesting to see what happens with the goalie in the offseason after having his job taken by Gianluigi Donnarumma to begin the season, limiting Trafford to only four league appearances all season.

James Trafford
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Trafford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Trafford See More
Premier League Transfers 2025: FPL Impact of New Signings
SOC
Premier League Transfers 2025: FPL Impact of New Signings
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
265 days ago
FPL Gameweek 3 Recap: Szoboszlai Free-Kick, Grealish Assists & West Ham's New Formation
SOC
FPL Gameweek 3 Recap: Szoboszlai Free-Kick, Grealish Assists & West Ham's New Formation
Author Image
Jonny Black
266 days ago
FPL Tips Gameweek 3: Best Wildcard Team & Player Picks
SOC
FPL Tips Gameweek 3: Best Wildcard Team & Player Picks
Author Image
Jonny Black
270 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
272 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
272 days ago