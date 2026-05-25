James Trafford News: Starts in season finale
Trafford had three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.
Trafford started Sunday as the season closed out, not having the performance he wanted, with the goalie notching three saves and two goals allowed. This comes despite a clean sheet in his last outing, holding a goalless outing in the FA Cup final. It will be interesting to see what happens with the goalie in the offseason after having his job taken by Gianluigi Donnarumma to begin the season, limiting Trafford to only four league appearances all season.
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