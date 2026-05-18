James Trafford News: Zero saves in FA Cup win
Trafford recorded zero saves and a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup win over Chelsea.
Trafford was not tasked with much in Saturday's win, as the goalie earned a clean sheet on zero wins as Chelsea was defeated. This now sees the young keeper lead City to two trophies this season, also starting in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Arsenal. However, he is still set for a role behind Gianluigi Donnarumma in most matches, leaving some questions for Trafford heading into the 2026/27 season.
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