James Trafford headshot

James Trafford News: Zero saves in FA Cup win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Trafford recorded zero saves and a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup win over Chelsea.

Trafford was not tasked with much in Saturday's win, as the goalie earned a clean sheet on zero wins as Chelsea was defeated. This now sees the young keeper lead City to two trophies this season, also starting in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Arsenal. However, he is still set for a role behind Gianluigi Donnarumma in most matches, leaving some questions for Trafford heading into the 2026/27 season.

James Trafford
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Trafford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Trafford See More
Premier League Transfers 2025: FPL Impact of New Signings
SOC
Premier League Transfers 2025: FPL Impact of New Signings
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
258 days ago
FPL Gameweek 3 Recap: Szoboszlai Free-Kick, Grealish Assists & West Ham's New Formation
SOC
FPL Gameweek 3 Recap: Szoboszlai Free-Kick, Grealish Assists & West Ham's New Formation
Author Image
Jonny Black
259 days ago
FPL Tips Gameweek 3: Best Wildcard Team & Player Picks
SOC
FPL Tips Gameweek 3: Best Wildcard Team & Player Picks
Author Image
Jonny Black
263 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
265 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
265 days ago