James Ward-Prowse News: Assist in draw with Cherries

Ward-Prowse assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus AFC Bournemouth. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Ward-Prowse was in top form Saturday as the Hammer's principal playmaker. He took all the team's free kicks and corners, with one of his crosses providing the assist for West Ham's opening goal scored by Niclas Fullkrug. The midfielder has made seven appearances for the club since being recalled from his season long loan to Nottingham Forest, this was his first assist.