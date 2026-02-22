James Ward-Prowse headshot

James Ward-Prowse News: Assists as a sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Ward-Prowse assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Ward-Prowse came on with 33 minutes to go and made his second appearance in the Premier League for Burnley. He connected with Zian Flemming as he scored a late equaliser against 10-man Chelsea. He created two chances in the game, which matches his two chances in the FA Cup game that he started against Manchester City. This assist was his first assist of the season, having also started five games for West Ham, before being transferred to Burnley.

James Ward-Prowse
Burnley
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Ward-Prowse See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Ward-Prowse See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 25
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
20 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
153 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
153 days ago