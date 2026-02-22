James Ward-Prowse News: Assists as a sub

Ward-Prowse assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Ward-Prowse came on with 33 minutes to go and made his second appearance in the Premier League for Burnley. He connected with Zian Flemming as he scored a late equaliser against 10-man Chelsea. He created two chances in the game, which matches his two chances in the FA Cup game that he started against Manchester City. This assist was his first assist of the season, having also started five games for West Ham, before being transferred to Burnley.