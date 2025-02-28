James Ward-Prowse News: Busy in the midfield

Ward-Prowse registered three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Thursday's 2-0 victory versus Leicester City.

Ward-Prowse put forth a solid effort in the midfield Thursday. The 30-year-old was locked in defensively, winning two tackles, three duels, one aerial battle and recording two interceptions. Although he didn't get too many chances against the Foxes, his regular role in set-pieces provides ample opportunities for key passes and assists.