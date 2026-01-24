Ward-Prowse is in the match squad for the first time since late September and takes a bench spot for Saturday's clash against Sunderland. The midfielder had been reported as outside of the club's plans and was expected to see no playing time when coach Nuno Espirito Santo arrived at West Ham United, as he had already kept him out of the squad during his time at Forest when both were there. That said, the addition of Ward-Prowse provides another option in midfield with Lucas Paqueta (undisclosed) close to making a move away from the Hammers, but the Englishman's status remains uncertain.