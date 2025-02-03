James Ward-Prowse News: Recalled from loan

Ward-Prowse has been recalled from his loan to Nottingham Forrest, the club announced.

Ward-Prowse has spent the first half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Nottingham Forest but is now back at West Ham following a mutual agreement between the two clubs and the player. The 30-year-old England international made ten appearances during his time at the City Ground. Last season, he registered seven goals and eleven assists for West Ham and will provide experience, depth, and quality to Graham Potter's squad for the remainder of the campaign.