James Ward-Prowse News: Solid effort in return to action

Ward-Prowse recorded one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Brentford.

In what marked his first game back from playing on loan at Nottingham Forest to start the season, Ward-Prowse delivered a solid effort by tying his season-high with a total of seven crosses. It was also the third time on the season that he recorded at least two accurate crosses. Additionally, his 37 completed passes marked his second-highest total of the campaign.