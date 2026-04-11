James Ward-Prowse headshot

James Ward-Prowse News: Strong service doesn't pay off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Ward-Prowse had nine crosses (five accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Brighton.

The midfielder tried to create something for his team and racked up a big stat line but it wasn't enough as he couldn't find a teammate on the other side of the ball. Ward-Prowse is likely going to put up similar numbers against Nottingham Forest, though this matchup is more favorable for Burnley as a whole to try to make good on his strong service.

James Ward-Prowse
Burnley
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Ward-Prowse See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Ward-Prowse See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
25 days ago