James Ward-Prowse News: Strong service doesn't pay off
Ward-Prowse had nine crosses (five accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Brighton.
The midfielder tried to create something for his team and racked up a big stat line but it wasn't enough as he couldn't find a teammate on the other side of the ball. Ward-Prowse is likely going to put up similar numbers against Nottingham Forest, though this matchup is more favorable for Burnley as a whole to try to make good on his strong service.
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