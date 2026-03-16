James Ward-Prowse News: Whips in 10 crosses

Ward-Prowse recorded 10 crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Ward-Prowse led the Burnley attack Saturday with 10 crosses (three accurate) but could not break the Bournemouth backline in a 0-0 draw. In addition to his service from the flanks, the veteran midfielder contributed two tackles (two won), one interception, three clearances and three blocks to the clean sheet effort across his 90-minute shift. The appearance marks the first time Ward-Prowse has played the full 90 minutes since September of 2025.