James Ward-Prowse headshot

James Ward-Prowse News: Whips in 10 crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Ward-Prowse recorded 10 crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Ward-Prowse led the Burnley attack Saturday with 10 crosses (three accurate) but could not break the Bournemouth backline in a 0-0 draw. In addition to his service from the flanks, the veteran midfielder contributed two tackles (two won), one interception, three clearances and three blocks to the clean sheet effort across his 90-minute shift. The appearance marks the first time Ward-Prowse has played the full 90 minutes since September of 2025.

James Ward-Prowse
Burnley
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