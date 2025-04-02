James Ward-Prowse News: Whips in four crosses

Ward-Prowse registered one shot and four crosses in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Wolves.

Ward-Prowse has been West Ham's main set-piece taker since re-joining the club and that's about all he's done. He's totaled two shots (one on target), six chances created and 10 corners taken in five starts with little else to bank on. At this point in his career, he's a body in the midfield and mainly used for his set-piece ability, which may or may not lead to fewer starts as the season winds down.