James Ward-Prowse News: Whips in six crosses
Ward-Prowse recorded one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.
Ward-Prowse would receive duties on corners as usual for Burnley and that led to some decent production, as the midfielder recorded six crosses. However, he remains at one goal contribution since joining the club, coming as an assist, starting in six of his nine appearances.
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