Jamie Gittens headshot

Jamie Gittens Injury: Back for UCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Gittens (hamstring) "is back" with the team ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League visit to Paris Saint-Germain, coach Liam Rosenior confirmed Tuesday.

Gittens has recovered from an injury that has prevented him from playing since Jan. 31, so he'll be expected to add an attacking option soon in the contention with Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Alejandro Garnacho. While he may be used as a substitute in upcoming contests, Gittens will look to increase his season totals of one goal and five assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Jamie Gittens
Chelsea
