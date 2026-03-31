Jamie Gittens Injury: Back in gym

Gittens (hamstring) has returned to gym work while he continues to make progress on his injury recovery, Jack Drury of The Chelsea Chronicle reported Friday.

Gittens is getting closer to his return to the field after spending two months on the sidelines. The attacker's potential comeback for the final stretch of the season will give Chelsea a variety of alternatives on the wings, although Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Alejandro Garnacho might remain ahead of him in the contention for playing time when all of them are available.