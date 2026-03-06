Jamie Gittens headshot

Jamie Gittens Injury: Close to a return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Gittens (hamstring) is nearing a return to play within the next week or two, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Elsewhere, Jamie is getting really close [to a return], and he had a really positive scan. We hope that he can be back with the group within the next seven days or so."

Gittens is still working on his return but is closest to being an option he has been since the injury, with the forward set to train with the group in the next seven days. This should then lead to a return near next weekend, either against Newcastle on March 14 or against PSG on March 17. With five starts in 16 appearances this season, he will likely see the bench first once fit.

Jamie Gittens
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Gittens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Gittens See More
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
SOC
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
Author Image
Luke Atzert
6 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Dec. 3
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Dec. 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
93 days ago
FPL GW8 Differentials: Best Players to Beat the Template
SOC
FPL GW8 Differentials: Best Players to Beat the Template
Author Image
Brad Mayor
142 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
184 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
184 days ago