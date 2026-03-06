Jamie Gittens Injury: Close to a return

Gittens (hamstring) is nearing a return to play within the next week or two, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Elsewhere, Jamie is getting really close [to a return], and he had a really positive scan. We hope that he can be back with the group within the next seven days or so."

Gittens is still working on his return but is closest to being an option he has been since the injury, with the forward set to train with the group in the next seven days. This should then lead to a return near next weekend, either against Newcastle on March 14 or against PSG on March 17. With five starts in 16 appearances this season, he will likely see the bench first once fit.