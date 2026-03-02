Jamie Gittens headshot

Jamie Gittens Injury: In rehab, not an option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Gittens (hamstring) is still progressing through his injury and is not an option for Wednesday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Liam Rosenior.

Gittens will continue his time on the sidelines as he recovers from a hamstring injury, with the forward progressing through rehabilitation but not yet an option. This still leaves the forward with a bit of an unknown return date, with it unlikely he returns during the busy week. They will at least hope to have him for their UCL knockout games against PSG, giving them the depth they will need to take down last year's champions.

Jamie Gittens
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Gittens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Gittens See More
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
SOC
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
Author Image
Luke Atzert
2 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Dec. 3
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Dec. 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
89 days ago
FPL GW8 Differentials: Best Players to Beat the Template
SOC
FPL GW8 Differentials: Best Players to Beat the Template
Author Image
Brad Mayor
138 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
180 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
180 days ago