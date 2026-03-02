Jamie Gittens Injury: In rehab, not an option

Gittens (hamstring) is still progressing through his injury and is not an option for Wednesday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Liam Rosenior.

Gittens will continue his time on the sidelines as he recovers from a hamstring injury, with the forward progressing through rehabilitation but not yet an option. This still leaves the forward with a bit of an unknown return date, with it unlikely he returns during the busy week. They will at least hope to have him for their UCL knockout games against PSG, giving them the depth they will need to take down last year's champions.