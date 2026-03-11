Jamie Gittens Injury: Missing Wednesday
Gittens (hamstring) is not on the team sheet for Wednesday's match against PSG.
Gittens was expected to be an option Wednesday but is still missing, as the forward appears to need another few days to rest. However, there is a chance he was just not a preferred option for the match and left on the sidelines, hopefully seeing the team sheet against Newcastle on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Gittens See More
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2811 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Dec. 398 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW8 Differentials: Best Players to Beat the Template147 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4189 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4189 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Gittens See More