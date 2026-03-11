Jamie Gittens headshot

Jamie Gittens Injury: Missing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Gittens (hamstring) is not on the team sheet for Wednesday's match against PSG.

Gittens was expected to be an option Wednesday but is still missing, as the forward appears to need another few days to rest. However, there is a chance he was just not a preferred option for the match and left on the sidelines, hopefully seeing the team sheet against Newcastle on Saturday.

Jamie Gittens
Chelsea
