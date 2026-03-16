Jamie Gittens Injury: Needs to be assessed

Gittens (hamstring) was expected to return for Saturday's clash against Newcastle United but felt his injury in the last team training session and needs to be assessed moving forward, according to coach Liam Rosenior. "Jamie was due back on the bench today but felt his hamstring late after training yesterday, so we're just checking up on him."

Gittens may have suffered another setback with his hamstring during Friday's team training session after feeling it late and ultimately missing Saturday's clash against the Magpies. This is a tough blow for the Blues since he had been expected to make the bench and return after roughly a month and a half on the sidelines. Gittens has mostly been used as a bench option for the Blues this season, so his absence should have only a limited impact on the starting XI, though the winger could now be facing a few more weeks out.