Jamie Gittens headshot

Jamie Gittens Injury: Progressing well, not ready yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Gittens (hamstring) won't be available to face Arsenal on Sunday but is trending in the right direction, manager Liam Rosenior told media during Friday's pre-match press conference. "Gittens is progressing really well in terms of his rehab."

Gittens is working his way back from a hamstring injury sustained in early February, and while he's trending in the right direction, this game will come too soon for him. The winger is a depth option in the attack for Chelsea, however, so he's not likely to have a big role once he's ready to return.

Jamie Gittens
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Gittens
