Jamie Gittens Injury: Progressing well, not ready yet

Gittens (hamstring) won't be available to face Arsenal on Sunday but is trending in the right direction, manager Liam Rosenior told media during Friday's pre-match press conference. "Gittens is progressing really well in terms of his rehab."

Gittens is working his way back from a hamstring injury sustained in early February, and while he's trending in the right direction, this game will come too soon for him. The winger is a depth option in the attack for Chelsea, however, so he's not likely to have a big role once he's ready to return.