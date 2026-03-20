Jamie Gittens Injury: Remains doubtful

Gittens (hamstring) remains a doubt for Saturday's clash against Everton, according to Dom Smith from The Standard.

Gittens hit a setback in his recovery from the hamstring injury that has kept him out since late January and remains a doubt for Saturday's matchup against Everton. The forward likely went through additional testing but wasn't mentioned by coach Liam Rosenior during the press conference. That said, if he ends up missing more time to fully shake the issue, his absence should have only a limited impact on the starting XI since he has made just nine starts in 21 appearances across all competitions this season, failing to score while chipping in three assists.