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Jamie Gittens Injury: Remains out for FA Cup final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Gittens remains sidelined with a hamstring problem and is not available for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City, with his chances of featuring again this season looking increasingly slim, according to Football London.

Gittens has not played since Jan. 31 after suffering a setback in his recovery in early April, and the club is taking a cautious approach to his rehabilitation rather than risking any further damage. If he does not feature again this season, the forward would end a disappointing debut campaign at Stamford Bridge with three assists, 16 chances created and 19 shots across 24 appearances (nine starts) in all competitions. Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Alejandro Garnacho are the main winger options available to coach Calum McFarlane for the FA Cup final and remaining fixtures.

Jamie Gittens
Chelsea
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