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Jamie Gittens Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Gittens (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Everton.

Gittens is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Everton due to a hamstring injury. The forward has yet to fully shake the issue and remains unavailable, though his absence should have a limited impact on the starting XI, having made just nine starts in 21 appearances across all competitions while recording three assists.

Jamie Gittens
Chelsea
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