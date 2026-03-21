Jamie Gittens Injury: Remains out Saturday
Gittens (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Everton.
Gittens is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Everton due to a hamstring injury. The forward has yet to fully shake the issue and remains unavailable, though his absence should have a limited impact on the starting XI, having made just nine starts in 21 appearances across all competitions while recording three assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Gittens See More
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2821 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Dec. 3108 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW8 Differentials: Best Players to Beat the Template157 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4199 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4199 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Gittens See More