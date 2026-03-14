Jamie Gittens Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Gittens (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Newcastle United.
Gittens will miss Saturday's clash against Newcastle United as he continues his recovery after an injury that has already kept him out for the last eight matches. The winger had been close to returning earlier in the week but is not yet ready for match action. Even once fully fit, he is likely to remain more of a depth option, having started only five of his 16 league appearances this season.
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