Jamie Gittens Injury: Should be option Saturday
Gittens (hamstring) is an option for Saturday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Jamie is back involved, which is great news."
Gittens was supposed to be an option for Sunday's UCL action, but that came soon, leaving him to instead be set to play against Neecaslte on Saturday. This is a solid addition back for the club, with the winger missing their past eight games. However, he is likely to serve more of a depth option, only starting in five of his 16 league appearances this season.
