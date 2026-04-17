Jamie Gittens headshot

Jamie Gittens Injury: Still in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Gittens (hamstring) remains without a definitive recovery timeline, with coach Liam Rosenior saying "Jamie has responded really well to his recent setback, but we need to make sure it is right in the long term".

Gittens is progressing well in his recovery, but the question remains whether he'll see any more action this season with a few more games to play. The attacker has been inactive since Jan. 31 as he suffered an injury setback in early April and the team is now carefully managing his recovery. He's not a top option among the squad's wingers, but his absence leaves Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Alejandro Garnacho as the main choices.

Jamie Gittens
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Gittens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamie Gittens See More
Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW32)
SOC
Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW32)
Author Image
Luke Atzert
6 days ago
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
SOC
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
Author Image
Luke Atzert
48 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Dec. 3
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Dec. 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
135 days ago
FPL GW8 Differentials: Best Players to Beat the Template
SOC
FPL GW8 Differentials: Best Players to Beat the Template
Author Image
Brad Mayor
184 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
226 days ago