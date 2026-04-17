Jamie Gittens Injury: Still in recovery
Gittens (hamstring) remains without a definitive recovery timeline, with coach Liam Rosenior saying "Jamie has responded really well to his recent setback, but we need to make sure it is right in the long term".
Gittens is progressing well in his recovery, but the question remains whether he'll see any more action this season with a few more games to play. The attacker has been inactive since Jan. 31 as he suffered an injury setback in early April and the team is now carefully managing his recovery. He's not a top option among the squad's wingers, but his absence leaves Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Alejandro Garnacho as the main choices.
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