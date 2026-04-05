Jamie Gittens Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Gittens was not an option for Saturday's 7-0 win over Port Vale due to a hamstring injury, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Unfortunately, Jamie, in training yesterday, picked up what looks like a hamstring injury again. We have to scan him and make sure. It's a real shame for him; I think it's the third time it's happened. We need to help him, and we need to make sure he's okay. I can't give you a time frame on that at the moment."

Gittens was expected to be an option for Saturday's FA Cup match after shaking off a hamstring injury, but has instead suffered a setback, with the forward injured during Friday's training. This will leave the forward out for another week at least, as the club is set to go through some scans and take the return cautiously after his recent setback. However, this remains a brutal spell for the player, having not played since January due to injury.